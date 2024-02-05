Manilife Salted Caramel Peanut Butter 260g

Salted Caramel Smooth Peanut Butter A Gourmet Collaboration Joe & Seph's Gourmet Popcorn Chef & Connoisseur

The Manifesto ManiLife's mission is to make the best tasting product and bring people together in the process. This is no exception. We've come together with fanatics in flavour, Joe & Seph's, to create pure, unfiltered indulgence. However, we won't judge you if you knock it back alone. Enjoy. Stu ManiLife Founder.

Small Batch Like No Other

Pack size: 260G

Ingredients

Peanuts 76.1%, Salted Caramel Sauce 14.5% (Double Cream, Golden Syrup, Sugar, Sea Salt), Rapeseed Oil 8.0%, Salt 0.9%

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles other Nuts and Sesame. Allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

260g ℮