Baxters Hot Smoked Salmon Chowder 400g

Baxters Hot Smoked Salmon Chowder 400g

£3.70

£0.92/100g

Hot Oak Smoked Salmon with Potatoes, Onions and Double Cream
Generous chunks of Scottish hot smoked salmon and fresh Scottish double cream, delicately flavoured with lemon and dill.Succulent Scottish salmon is smoked over oak wood chips in our finest smokeries to give this soup it's distinct flavour. A truly decadent chowder, chunks of our hand-flaked salmon are combined with potatoes, a squeeze of lemon, a sprinkle of dill and fresh Scottish double cream for a uniquely special soup.Audrey Baxter
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Water, Potato (16%), Whey Powder (Milk), Hot Oak Smoked Salmon (Fish) (6%) (Salmon [Fish], Water, Salt), Onions (3.5%), Double Cream (Milk) (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Garlic Purée, Dill, Salt, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Polyphosphates, Guar Gum), Maltodextrin, Spices, Fish Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Anchovies (Fish), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Pepper Extract, Spice Extract, Onion Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

