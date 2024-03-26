JUBEL Beer cut with Blood Orange 330ml

Gluten Free Beer We believe in using business as a force for good. We're a Certified B Corp, which means we meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. We're also a certified carbon negative business by double offsetting all of our CO2 emissions.

A crushable lager bursting with a rush of blood orange. Drench your mouth in this juicy pulp that'll hug your taste buds with every gulp.

The après beer. We were born in an après bar and we exist to bring après to the everyday. That feeling of freedom, elation and release from living off-piste.

Crossed Grain Symbol - Certified by Coeliac, UK GB-116-004

Session Lager Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 330ML

Allergy Information

Contains Malted Barley.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

330ml ℮