Tesco Finest 2 Aberdeen Angus & Cheese Topped Beef Burgers 324g

Tesco Finest 2 Aberdeen Angus & Cheese Topped Beef Burgers 324g

£3.00

£9.26/kg

Online only offer - 25% off selected Tesco Finest Frozen products - Clubcard Price - Ends 08/04

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger (120g**)
Energy
1348kJ
324kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
22.2g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.8g

high

59%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1123kJ / 270kcal

Seasoned beef burgers with West Country Cheddar cheese and Barbers Cheddar cheese topper.
Perfectly seasoned using British and Irish Beef Succulent Aberdeen Angus beef burgers topped with Barber's Cheese, for a decadent tasty cheese burger experience
Pack size: 324G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (68%), West Country Cheddar Cheese (8%) (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (5%) (Milk), Barber's Grated Cheddar Cheese (5%) (Milk), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Grated Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Cheese Powder (Milk), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavouring (contains Milk), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

324g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

