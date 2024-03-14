We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Passionfruit Cheesecake 450g

Tesco Passionfruit Cheesecake 450g

3.7(3)
Write a review

£2.40

£0.53/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
876kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.3g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1168kJ / 278kcal

Creamy cheesecake batter on a digestive biscuit base topped with a passion fruit sauce.
Tangy and Sweet A rich and creamy cheesecake, finished with a passion fruit sauce
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese (Milk) (21%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice (8%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Brown Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Maize Starch, Water, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Amidated Pectin), Carrot Concentrate.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2.5 hours at room temperature.

Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.

View all Cheesecake

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here