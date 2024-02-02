We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Special K High Fibre Crunchy Golden Clusters Cereal 360g

£3.00

£0.83/100g

Vegetarian

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655 kJ

Caramel Flavour Wheat Bran and Mixed Cereal Clusters, Fortified with Vitamins and Iron.
Start your day with a bowl of Kellogg's Special K High Fibre Crunchy Golden Clusters cereal with milk or yoghurt for breakfast. This crunchy, caramel-flavoured, multigrain cluster cereal is high in wheat bran fibre to support your gut health*. Fibre never tasted this good!
Start good* with tasty High Fibre. This high in fibre food supports gut health* without compromising on taste.
© 2024 Kellanova
Special K High Fibre cereal with crunchy golden clusters is delicious for breakfastThis crunchy, caramel flavoured, multigrain cluster Special K cereal is high in wheat bran fibre to support your gut health*Fibre never tasted this good! Special K High Fibre crunchy golden clusters flavor cereal is delicious for breakfastStart good* with tasty High Fibre. This high in fibre crunchy golden clusters cereal supports gut health* without compromising on taste
Pack size: 360G
High Fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Bran (29%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain gluten from other Cereals, Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

360g ℮

