Kellogg's Special K High Fibre Crunchy Golden Clusters Cereal 360g

Caramel Flavour Wheat Bran and Mixed Cereal Clusters, Fortified with Vitamins and Iron.

Start your day with a bowl of Kellogg's Special K High Fibre Crunchy Golden Clusters cereal with milk or yoghurt for breakfast. This crunchy, caramel-flavoured, multigrain cluster cereal is high in wheat bran fibre to support your gut health*. Fibre never tasted this good!

Start good* with tasty High Fibre. This high in fibre food supports gut health* without compromising on taste.

Pack size: 360G

High Fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Bran (29%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain gluten from other Cereals, Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

360g ℮