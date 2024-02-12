We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
THIS Isn't Chicken Breast 180g

3.7(3)
£3.50

£19.44/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 Portion (90g) contains:
Energy
548kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.75g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Plant-based chicken flavoured breast made from soya protein.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
100% Plant-BasedHigh in ProteinSuitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
Pack size: 180G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein (23%), Natural Flavourings, Shea Oil, Spices, Yeast Extracts, Pea Protein Flour, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

One pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

