Ta-Da Madagascan Vanilla Icing 370g

Vanilla Flavour Icing The joy of baking Baking memories together! Exciting recipes and baking ideas: www.tadahomebaking.com

Take your sweet treats to the next level with Ta-Da! Madagascan Vanilla Icing. A ready-to-use vanilla icing made with real vanilla beans. Ideal for filling and decorating cakes.

Whether it’s your first bake or your 100th, we’ve got the right ingredients for you. Less To-Do, More Ta-Da!

Ta-Da! Is a registered trademark of Bakels Group.

Contains exhausted vanilla beans Makes 1 8-inch 2-layer cake Pipe onto cupcakes Spread onto cakes No artificial flavours Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (E575), Humectant (E422), Emulsifiers (E471, E435, E473), Salt, Madagascan Vanilla Paste (Glucose Syrup, Natural Bourbon Vanilla Flavouring, Exhausted Vanilla Beans, Colours E160a (i), E101 (i)), Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

370g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Ideal to pipe at room temperature. Soften with a fork.

Additives