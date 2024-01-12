Barefoot Riesling California white wine 750ml

Barefoot Riesling is a lovely wine with tasty aromas and flavors of Mandarin orange and tangerine, layered with luscious peach & juicy pear. Hints of jasmine and honey complement the sweet and refreshing finish

Vinification Details

The grapes for Barefoot were harvested at optimum ripeness which led to easy extraction of colour and velvety tannins. The winemaker selected particularly aromatic yeast strains and employed a warm fermentation process resulting in more intense flavours and fruitier aromatics. Proper storage after fermentation has added complexity and balance to the wine.

History

Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information