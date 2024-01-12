We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Barefoot Riesling California white wine 750ml

4.3(20)
£6.50

£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Barefoot Riesling Cali Wht Wine 750ml
Barefoot Riesling is a lovely wine with tasty aromas and flavors of Mandarin orange and tangerine, layered with luscious peach & juicy pear. Hints of jasmine and honey complement the sweet and refreshing finish.Barefoot Riesling is a perfect match with white cheeses, fruit, appetizers and spicy cuisine. Yummy!
Barefoot Most Awarded Wine Brand - Consistent Quality, Proven Value U.S. Competitions
© 2008 Barefoot Cellars
Refreshingly Sweet
Pack size: 750ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Riesling

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Country

United States

Net Contents

750ml

Type of Closure

Screwcap

