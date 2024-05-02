We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Honey Sriracha Coleslaw 250g

Tesco Finest Honey Sriracha Coleslaw 250g

This product's currently out of stock
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pot
Energy
223kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 446kJ / 108kcal

A mix of cabbage, carrot, Roquito chilli pepper pearls®, onion and parsley in a spicy mayonnaise dressing.
Crunchy shredded vegetables in a spicy mayonnaise infused with honey and topped with Roquito chilli pepper pearls®.SUMMER EDITION *Crunchy shredded vegetables in a spicy mayonnaise infused with honey and topped with sweet pepper pearls.
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (41%) [White Cabbage, Red Cabbage], Carrot (21%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Roquito Chilli Pepper Pearls® (4%), Onion, Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Honey, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Rice Wine, Salt, Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Citrus Fibre, Mustard Flour, Yeast Extract, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Flakes, Smoked Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thickener (Pectin), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

