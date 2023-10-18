TESCO KING EDWARDS POTATOES 2KG
£1.50
£0.75/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1814kJ
-
- 432kcal
- 22%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.3g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.02g
- <1%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
Ingredients
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Wash before use.
Oven
For roast 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas: Preheat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp. sunfower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly to remove excess water. The potatoes will turn out crispier if you let them dry off. Shake in pan to roughen surfaces of potatoes. Carefully transfer potatoes to hot roasting tin. Turn in the oil and season. Return tin to top shelf of oven for 55-60 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until golden and crispy.
Air fry roast
Peel and quarter potatoes. Par boil in water for 10 minutes then drain. Place potatoes in air fryer and cover with 2 tbsp of oil. Cook for 30 minutes until golden
Tip - Shallow tray roast
Why not try?
Perfect Roast Potatoes ~ Serves 7
Ingredients:
1.75kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and halved (or quartered, if large), 3 tbsp. sunflower oil or goose fat 3 garlic cloves 3 thyme sprigs 3 rosemary sprigs
Method:
Preheat oven to 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6. Place potatoes in a saucepan of water and add a pinch of salt if desired. Bring to the boil, cover with lid and parboil for 10 miutes. Pour oil into a roasting tin and heat in oven with garlic, rosemary and thyme. Alternatively use goose fat for a rich, savoury flavour. Meanwhile, drain potatoes in a colander and shake vigorouly to rough up the edges. Leave potatoes for 5 minutes to let moisture evaporate. Carefully tip potatoes into hot roasting tin and give them a good shake. Roast for 1hr-1hr 15mins, turning after 30 minutes.
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|726kJ / 173kcal
|1814kJ / 432kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.4g
|66.0g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|6.8g
|Protein
|2.6g
|6.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When roasted according to instructions.
|-
|-
