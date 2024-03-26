Vocation Doppleganger DDH IPA 440ml

Beer 10c Refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.

A bold and intense brew, double dry hopped to release an ever increasing cascade of fruity aromas, with a delicate sweetness and a balancing earthy undertone. Double the hops, double the flavour - a single can will certainly not be enough. Strong aromas of sweet & stone fruit are balanced with a zesty citrus bitterness and a piney resinous finish

Your Beer, Our Vocation A brewery is just another factory making a product. It's our people and their passion that make this our Vocation.

Tropical, Pine, Citrus Simcoe & Mosaic Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 440ML

Ingredients

Malted Barley (Gluten), Oats (Gluten)

Allergy Information

Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage