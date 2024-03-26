We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vocation Doppleganger DDH IPA 440ml

Vocation Doppleganger DDH IPA 440ml

5(1)
£3.50

£7.96/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Beer10c Refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
A bold and intense brew, double dry hopped to release an ever increasing cascade of fruity aromas, with a delicate sweetness and a balancing earthy undertone.Double the hops, double the flavour - a single can will certainly not be enough.Strong aromas of sweet & stone fruit are balanced with a zesty citrus bitterness and a piney resinous finish
Your Beer, Our VocationA brewery is just another factory making a product. It's our people and their passion that make this our Vocation.
Tropical, Pine, CitrusSimcoe & MosaicSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 440ML

Ingredients

Malted Barley (Gluten), Oats (Gluten)

Allergy Information

Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Drink freshPour carefully

