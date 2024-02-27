We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beavertown Satellite Super Session IPA 2.8% 4x330ml

Beavertown Satellite Super Session IPA 2.8% 4x330ml



Beavertown Satellite Super IPA 4 x 330ml
A new IPA has beamed down to Earth. Meet Satellite - at 2.8%, this new super session IPA gives flavour waves of tropical pineapple and peach. The perfect thirst-quencher to pull together a park picnic or a weeknight beer. Satellite, beer in cosmic harmony.Tasting Notes: This new Super SIPA gives off waves of tropical Pineapple, Peach & Mango. This lite beer packs a flavour punch.
Beavertown Brewery.Out of this world beer. Drank on earth.For our full range of beers, awesome merch and more information check out shop.beavertownbrewery.co.uk.
Pack size: 1320ML

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Wheat and Oats

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

