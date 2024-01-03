JoJo Maman Bebe ULTIMATE GIFT SET

JoJo Maman Bebe Ultimate Giftset

Designed for babies, children, mums and dads too this will keep you squeaky-clean for all those days well spent.

JoJo Maman Bébé is here to take care of every little bit of time you spend with your little ones. That's why we've made these gentle, soft and oh so fun bath-time products.

FSC - FSC®, Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C157042, www.fscorg

Dermatologist and paediatrician approved Vegan & cruelty free

Ingredients

Strawberry Hair & Body Wash: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl/capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum). Citric Acid, Blueberry Hair & Body Wash: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl/capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid, Banana Bubble Bath: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl/capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid, Blueberry Moisturiser: Water (Aqua), Caprylic/capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Benzyl Alcohol, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Fragrance (Parfum), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Strawberry Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, Peg-8, Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua), Red 33 (Ci 17200), Yellow 5(Ci 19140), Red 4(Ci 14700), Blue 1 (Ci 42090)

Preparation and Usage