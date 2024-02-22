Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White Chocolate Ice Cream sticks 10x55ml

Magnum Mini Clsc Almd & W/Choc I/Crm 10x55ml

Discover Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks and enjoy the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety smooth ice cream in miniature versions of Magnum's iconic classic flavours. Take your pick from superior Magnum white chocolate, classic smooth milk chocolate or milk chocolate interspersed with crunchy almond pieces, each wrapped around a creamy centre of velvet-soft vanilla ice cream. This indulgent frozen dessert selection is crafted with authentic Madagascan vanilla and Magnum cracking chocolate made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts alike. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients crafted by expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. The Magnum Mini range is the perfect frozen dessert for sharing and includes a selection of flavours such as Magnum Double Caramel ice cream, Magnum Double chocolate ice cream and Magnum Gold Caramel Billionaire ice cream, meaning there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Visit our website to explore our wide range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay #TrueToPleasure.

Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks – velvety smooth ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate in the perfect size for indulgent pleasure, whenever Enjoy intensely creamy vanilla ice cream coated in either superior Magnum white chocolate, classic smooth milk chocolate or milk chocolate interspersed with crunchy almond pieces With the perfect balance of ice cream and chocolate, these crackingly delicious mini ice cream sticks are the perfect frozen dessert for pure pleasure seekers craving indulgence at any time The chocolate used in this ice cream is made with the highest quality 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – guaranteed to satisfy every chocolate connoisseur Every Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White Chocolate Mini Ice Cream is flavoured with authentic Madagascan vanilla Each sharing multipack contains a selection of 10 Magnum Classic, Almond & White Chocolate gluten free mini ice creams, to be stored at -18°C and enjoyed whenever you crave a moment of pure pleasure

Pack size: 550ML

Produce of

Germany

Net Contents

550 ℮