We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Vivera Plant Spinach Fillet with Vegan Cheese Alternative 200g

Vivera Plant Spinach Fillet with Vegan Cheese Alternative 200g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.60

£13.00/kg

Vegan

Pre-cooked plant-based filet made from spinach and cheese alternative.You've Got the Power to Do GoodCongrats! By choosing this product you have just done your body, the planet and animals a big favour! Enthusiastic? Then let's inspire more people to join the Goodness Movement!
Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
Contains 25% Spinach 5% ProteinWith Vegan Cheese AlternativeEat Open MindedThis product contains added iron and vitamin B12Good for you!100% Plant-basedSource of iron and vitamin B12Prepared to vegan recipeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 200G
This product contains added iron and vitamin B12
Source of iron and vitamin B12

Ingredients

Leaf Spinach [25%], Plant-Based Cheese Alternative [Water, Modified Starch, Shea Oil, Coconut Oil, Starch, Salt, Chickpea Protein, Thickener [Carrageen], Natural Flavourings, Preservative [Potassium Sorbate], Acids [Citric, Lactic Acid], Colours [Carotene, Paprika Extract], Flavouring] [18%], White Rice, Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Salt, Turmeric], Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils [Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions], Water, Starch, Soya Protein, Vinegar, Thickeners [Methylcellulose, Guar Gum], Natural Flavourings, Flavouring, Basil, Reduced Sodium Salt, Modified Starch, Garlic Puree, White Pepper, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

Allergy Information

These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Heat before use.

View all Escalopes & Nuggets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here