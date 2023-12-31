Vivera Plant Spinach Fillet with Vegan Cheese Alternative 200g

Pre-cooked plant-based filet made from spinach and cheese alternative. You've Got the Power to Do Good Congrats! By choosing this product you have just done your body, the planet and animals a big favour! Enthusiastic? Then let's inspire more people to join the Goodness Movement!

Product packed in a protective atmosphere.

Contains 25% Spinach 5% Protein With Vegan Cheese Alternative Eat Open Minded This product contains added iron and vitamin B12 Good for you! 100% Plant-based Source of iron and vitamin B12 Prepared to vegan recipe Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Leaf Spinach [25%], Plant-Based Cheese Alternative [Water, Modified Starch, Shea Oil, Coconut Oil, Starch, Salt, Chickpea Protein, Thickener [Carrageen], Natural Flavourings, Preservative [Potassium Sorbate], Acids [Citric, Lactic Acid], Colours [Carotene, Paprika Extract], Flavouring] [18%], White Rice, Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Salt, Turmeric], Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils [Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions], Water, Starch, Soya Protein, Vinegar, Thickeners [Methylcellulose, Guar Gum], Natural Flavourings, Flavouring, Basil, Reduced Sodium Salt, Modified Starch, Garlic Puree, White Pepper, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

Allergy Information

These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage