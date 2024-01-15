Charlie Bigham's Steak & Red Wine Casserole With Mashed Potato 800g

Charlie Bigham's Steak & Red Wine Casserole 800g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com 30% Less cardboard! We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Slow-cooked British steak, with red wine & mushrooms, served with creamy mashed potato Oven Cook in 30 Mins

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Potatoes (Sulphites), British Beef (25%), Onions, Red Wine, Chestnut Mushrooms, Carrots, Mushrooms, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Celery, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Stock (Water, Beef Bones, Yeast Extract, Salt, Molasses, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onions, Ground Black Pepper), Cornflour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Vegetarian Worcester Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Cloves, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée), Parsley, Garlic Purée, Semi-Dried Cherry Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, Sunflower Oil, Secret Ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

800g ℮