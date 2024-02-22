English Cheesecake Company 6 Lemon Cheesecake Bites 210g

6 Lemon & Mascarpone Cheesecake Bites. Masters of all things cheesecake to see the full range visit englishcheesecake.com Find us in the chilled aisle

"Like lemons exploding on my taste buds. Amazing." "Move over ice cream - frozen cheesecake is the future!"

Have you tried?

Enjoy Frozen or Chilled Zesty & zingy! With a layer of lemon curd and topped with white chocolate curls on our crunchy biscuit base Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (31%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents; E500ii, E503ii, Salt], Double Cream (Milk), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Bacterial Starter Culture], Sugar, Lemon Juice (Preservative: Potassium Metasulphite) (10%), Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Whole Egg Free Range, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), White Chocolate Curls (3%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Mascarpone Cheese (Milk) (2%), Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Milk, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Modified Starch (Maize) [E1422], Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Citric Acid, Lemon Oil

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 35g ℮ Lemon & Mascarpone Cheesecake Bites

Preparation and Usage