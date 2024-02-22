We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
English Cheesecake Company 6 Lemon Cheesecake Bites 210g

English Cheesecake Company 6 Lemon Cheesecake Bites 210g

£3.25

£1.55/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 35g portion contains*
Energy
556kJ
135kcal
6.7%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

medium

12.5%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

6 Lemon & Mascarpone Cheesecake Bites.Masters of all things cheesecake to see the full range visit englishcheesecake.comFind us in the chilled aisle
"Like lemons exploding on my taste buds. Amazing.""Move over ice cream - frozen cheesecake is the future!"
Have you tried?
Enjoy Frozen or ChilledZesty & zingy!With a layer of lemon curd and topped with white chocolate curls on our crunchy biscuit baseSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Biscuit Base (31%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oils (SG RSPO Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents; E500ii, E503ii, Salt], Double Cream (Milk), Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Bacterial Starter Culture], Sugar, Lemon Juice (Preservative: Potassium Metasulphite) (10%), Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Whole Egg Free Range, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), White Chocolate Curls (3%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Mascarpone Cheese (Milk) (2%), Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Milk, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Modified Starch (Maize) [E1422], Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Citric Acid, Lemon Oil

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts. For allergens including Cereal containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 35g ℮ Lemon & Mascarpone Cheesecake Bites

Preparation and Usage

10 min cheesecake now?Remove from freezer.Leave at room temperature for 10 mins.Enjoy frozen - just like ice-cream!or1 HourCheesecake later?Remove from freezer.Leave at room temperature for 1 hour.Enjoy chilled - just like cheesecake!Or any time in between - have it your way!

