Nestle Shreddies Frosted Cereal 600g

Sugar Frosted Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal

You want whole grains? We got fibre, Iron and B vits too because this breakfast cereal... is a great one!† †Shreddies is source of iron. Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. On Your Side! Substance Over Style 4 crunchy layers of wheat to fight off milk. Not Flakey Tough squares of fibre, iron and B vitamins.

®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Whole grain no.1 ingredient This product is 84% whole grain High in fibre No artificial colours or flavours Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 600G

Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

High in fibre

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (84.8%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Flavourings, Iron, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Number of uses

15 Servings in this Pack

Net Contents

600g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items... 125ml of milk A glass of water Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day A source of protein What's the suggested Portion Size? Kids 25-30g Adults 30-45g

