Tesco Finest Harissa Butternut Galette 450g

Tesco Finest Harissa Butternut Galette 450g

3.7(3)
£7.00

£15.56/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Main
Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1717kJ
411kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
19.8g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.1g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 814kJ / 195kcal

Filo pastry filled with butternut squash, chestnuts, chickpeas, sweetened dried cranberries and spices topped with breadcrumbs and parsley.
Hand crafted golden crispy filo tart filled with harissa spiced butternut squash, chickpeas, chestnuts and dried cranberriesGolden crispy filo tart filled with harissa spiced butternut squash, chickpeas, chestnuts and cranberries
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (52%), Chestnuts, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Chickpeas (7%), Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Red Chilli Purée, Palm Fat, Palm Oil, Agave Syrup, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Parsley, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Dextrose, Coriander, Mint, Black Pepper, Yeast, Leek, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Carrot, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

