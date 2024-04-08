We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Richmond Italian Style Chicken Sausages 410g

Richmond Italian Style Chicken Sausages 410g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.60

£6.34/kg

Chicken sausages with Italian style seasoningFor verification visit: www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food.Whether it's pork, chicken or meat-free, we've got something tasty for everyone, no matter who is at the table.
Richmond is a registered trademark.
The nation's favourite sausage brandHigh in protein
Pack size: 410G
High in protein

Ingredients

Chicken(64%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Soya Protein, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulator: Diphosphates, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Parsley, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, **This just keeps them fresh for longer!

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Number of uses

This pack contains approx 4 servings

Net Contents

410g ℮

View all Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here