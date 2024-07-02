image 1 of Gillette Intimate Men’s Hair Trimmer i3
image 1 of Gillette Intimate Men’s Hair Trimmer i3image 2 of Gillette Intimate Men’s Hair Trimmer i3image 3 of Gillette Intimate Men’s Hair Trimmer i3image 4 of Gillette Intimate Men’s Hair Trimmer i3image 5 of Gillette Intimate Men’s Hair Trimmer i3

Gillette Intimate Men’s Hair Trimmer i3

No ratings yet
Write a review

£60.00

£60.00/each

Gillette Intimate Men’s Hair Trimmer i3
Gillette Intimate Trimmer i3 is Gillette’s first pubic hair trimmer for gentle and easy intimate grooming. This electric pubic trimmer is cordless and has SkinFirst™ technology with closely spaced blades and sensitive comb attachment to reduce the risk of nicks and cuts. Powered by Braun, this men's intimate trimmer lasts up to 80 minutes from a single charge. This waterproof pubic hair trimmer for men can be used wet or dry and comes with a charge and a sensitive comb attachment.
Gillette Intimate Trimmer i3: engineered to be tough on hair, gentle on intimate skinSkinFirst technology: closely spaced blades designed to help with nicks, cuts and shaving irritationDesigned for your comfort: equipped with an attachable sensitive comb to minimise contact with the bladeWaterproof + cordless: get up to 80 minutes of cordless trimmingEffortless and easy: elevate your hygiene care routine with Gillette Intimate Grooming

View all Shaving

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here