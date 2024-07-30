Pieminister Chicken Tikka Handy Pie 170g

Free Range British Chicken Handy Pie with Tikka Spices Find out how we bake things better pieminister.co.uk/sustainability

This Handy Pie is made with free range British chicken marinated in tikka spices, cooked in a rich creamy sauce & baked in a delicious, flaky pastry

Eat Hot or Cold!

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), British Free Range Chicken (19%), Onion, Identity Preserved Palm Oil*, Water, Red Pepper, Yoghurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Tikka Paste (1.2%) (Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Paste, White Wine Vinegar, Paprika, Coriander, Lemon Juice Powder, Garlic Puree, Turmeric, Cumin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger, Onion, Cayenne Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Cloves), Lemon Juice, Modified Corn Starch, Butter (Milk), Crushed Chilli, Black Onion Seeds, Tomato Puree, Stock Powder (Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Ground Turmeric, White Pepper), Spinach, Salt, Paprika, Demerara Sugar, Cumin, Coriander, Glaze (Wheat Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Colour (Carotene)), Fenugreek, Thickener (Cellulose), *Learn more about our certified sustainable Identity Preserved Palm Oil at pieminister.co.uk/sustainability

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Mustard, Barley, Soya and Sesame Seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g