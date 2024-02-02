We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Patak's Tarka Dhal 270g

Patak's Tarka Dhal 270g

£2.50

£9.26/kg

Vegan

Dhal with Aromatic SpicesRecipe inspiration: www.pataks.com
Microwave in 90 seconds.Ready to serve in a bowl and enjoy on its own or alongside rice, poppadoms or a Naan bread for a quick dinner or easy lunch.OrEnjoy on the side of your favourite Patak's curry!
Since 1958, Patak's have shared their expert family recipes so that everyone can enjoy deliciously authentic and easy-to-make Indian dishes at home.
90 Seconds MicrowaveMeal in MinutesChilli rating - Medium - 2No Artificial Colours Flavours PreservativesSuitable for Vegans5 Minutes on HobReady Meal
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Water, Dhal (15%), Onion, Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Paste, Ginger Paste, Salt, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seeds, Chilli Powder, Mango Powder, Coriander Leaves

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Soy, Mustard, Milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve in a bowl and enjoy on its own or alongside a naan bread for a quick dinner or easy lunch.OrEnjoy on the side of your favourite Patak's curry!

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

