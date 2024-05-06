Whitworths Wondermix Feel Strong Nut Mix 190g

A mix of walnut pieces, lightly salted almonds and skin on roasted salted cashews. To be consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Feel Strong This wonderful mix works like a charm to supercharge your day with the power of micro-nutrition! Munch on this delicious mix, naturally bursting with: Potassium & Magnesium, scientifically proven to contribute to muscle function, and Zinc to contribute to normal protein synthesis and the maintenance of bones - all to help you feel strong. Feel strong wondermix works wonders for heavy workloads, midday munching and more.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Feel strong Graze on walnuts, lightly salted almonds + roasted wrapped cashews

Pack size: 190G

Potassium & Magnesium, scientifically proven to contribute to muscle function Zinc to contribute to normal protein synthesis and the maintenance of bones

Ingredients

Walnuts, Almonds, Cashews, Salt, Potassium Chloride

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 8 delicious servings

Net Contents

190g ℮