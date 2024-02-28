Pringles Hot Smokin' BBQ Ribs Flavour Crisps 160g

BBQ Ribs Flavour Savoury Snack

A twist on a classic snack, Pringles Hot Smokin’ BBQ Ribs flavour are a perfect way to spice up your snack. Pringles Hot Smokin’ BBQ Ribs flavour sharing crisps give a bold kick to your favourite snack. These delectable sharing crisps are perfect for any party or get-together. Once you pop, enjoy an explosive experience with Pringles sharing crisps Hot flavours.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. TM, ®, © 2024 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.

- Pringles Hot Smokin’ BBQ Ribs flavour sharing crisps combines a powerful kick of chilli, followed by irresistible BBQ notes to deliver an adventurous and tasty combination ideal for every occasion! - These Hot flavour sharing crisps are a great way to spice up your classic snacking experience. - Spice up your snack time with Pringles Hot Smokin’ BBQ Ribs flavour sharing crisps, perfect for parties, get-togethers, and even a quick snack. - Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable tube. - Explore the spice with the whole line of Pringles Hot flavour sharing crisps.

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, BBQ Ribs Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Whey Permeate Powder (Milk). Flavourings (Milk), Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Cumin), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Potassium Chloride, Carob Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavour Enhancers Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Fructose, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Smoked Maltodextrin, Smoked Salt, Herbs, Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Net Contents

160g ℮