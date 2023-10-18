£250,000 GOLD Scratchcard Big Jackpot Game

Chances to Win: 11 Top Prizes Of: £250,000 Odds: 1 in 3.59

"£2 £250,000 Gold Scratchcard from The National Lottery with the chance to win a top prize of £250,000 in an instant.

Are you looking for a little treat for once you’ve unpacked the shopping?

Or perhaps a gift to pop into a friend’s birthday card?

Whether it’s one for you or one for them, an instant win on a National Lottery Scratchcard could turn a shopping day into a Winsday!

Players must be 18+. Game Rules and Procedures apply and are available at www.national-lottery.co.uk/scratchcards.

Concerned you’re playing too much? Call GamCare free on 0808 8020 133, available 24/7. Search: 'Dream Big Play Small'"