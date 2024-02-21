Heinz Double Concentrated Tomato Puree 130g

Double Concentrated Tomato Puree

All natural sun-ripened tomatoes - grown, picked and packed within the same 50km in Italy. Pureed and then double concentrated to add a punch to your rustic stews and homemade BBQ sauces. Crafted with the utmost care and using only the finest ingredients, Heinz Double Concentrated Tomato Puree is the epitome of quality and flavor.​ Made exclusively from 100% Heinz Tomatoes, our tomato puree is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best. It is free from any artificial flavors or preservatives, ensuring that you experience the pure and authentic taste of tomatoes in every spoonful.​ What's our secret to crafting unmistakably tasty tomatoes? Love. At Heinz, our obsession with tomatoes spans centuries. We have dedicated ourselves to the art of tomato cultivation, and now we're thrilled to share our passion directly with you, bringing the rich and authentic flavors of Italy to your kitchen.​ Indulge in the true essence of Italy with our double concentrated tomato puree, made from 100% Italian tomatoes. Whether you're preparing traditional recipes or adding depth to your own culinary creations, our tomato paste is the key ingredient that will elevate your cooking to new heights.​ Each tomato is carefully pureed and then double concentrated to maximize its flavor and richness. This process results in a concentrated puree that adds a powerful punch to your rustic stews, hearty soups, and homemade BBQ sauces. The intense tomato flavor will infuse your dishes with a depth and complexity that will leave your taste buds craving more.​ We take pride in the quality of our tomatoes, ensuring that they are grown, picked, and packed within the same 50-kilometer radius. This attention to detail guarantees that you receive the freshest and most flavorful tomatoes in every jar of Heinz Double Concentrated Tomato Puree.​ Unlock a world of culinary possibilities and let the richness of our tomato puree transform your cooking. Add depth, richness, and a touch of Italy to your favorite recipes, creating memorable meals that will delight family and friends. Elevate your culinary creations and ignite your taste buds with Heinz Double Concentrated Tomato Puree - the perfect addition to any kitchen.​ Experience the satisfaction of cooking with Heinz Double Concentrated Tomato Puree, knowing that you are using a product that embodies the true essence of Italy. From classic pasta sauces to simmering casseroles, our puree brings a burst of authentic flavor to every dish, transporting you to the sun-kissed landscapes of Italy.​

Soulfully Crafted 100% Italian Tomatoes No Artificial Flavours or Preservevatives

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Tomato Paste Double Concentrate (99.8%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Net Contents

130g ℮

Additives