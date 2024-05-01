We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Sour Cherry Cola Helter Skelter Ice Lollies 5x70ml

4(1)
£1.60

£0.46/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lolly
Energy
219kJ
51kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.0g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 312kJ / 73kcal

Sour cherry cola flavour ice lollies made with fruit juices from concentrate.
Twisted layers of fruity ice for a refreshing treatTwisted layers of fruity ice for a refreshing treat
Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (2.5%) [Lemon Juice, Cherry Juice, Water], Colours (Anthocyanins, Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

May contain milk.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

5 x 70ml e (350ml)

