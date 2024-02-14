BOL Garden Pea & Spinach Power Soup 600g

Garden pea & spinach soup with cannellini beans and courgette Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle

We’ve blended courgettes with sweet garden peas, added nutty cannellini beans for a bit of body, and fragrant basil for a fresh finish. It’s as light and creamy as it is filling and worthy of revival any day of the week. Even better, there's 3 of your 5-a-day and 23 grams of protein in each jar.

We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on your side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less everyday. Eat to feel unstoppable. With our power soups, we've taken the classics and supercharged the nutrition. Our rainbow of game-changing recipes are bursting with boosting benefits, up to 3 of your 5-a-day and 27 grams of protein. Designed for lunching on the slow, or eating on the go. BOL. Bring on life. Paul, founder

BOL is proudly a certified b corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit our website.

23g High Protein 3 of your 5-a-day 37g High Fibre Dairy & Gluten Free 15 Plant-powered ingredients Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones

Water, Peas (27%), Cannellini Beans (13%), Courgette (6%), Potato, Onion, Spinach (4%), Coconut Cream, Garlic, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Juice, Green Lentils, Basil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Mint, Bicarbonate Soda, Black Pepper, White Pepper

May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

2 Servings

