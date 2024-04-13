We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Crispy Chicken Breast Fillets 350g

Tesco Crispy Chicken Breast Fillets 350g

5(3)
Guideline Daily Amounts

One fillet
Energy
1354kJ
323kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
13.5g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 830kJ / 198kcal

Chicken breast fillets in a lightly seasoned breadcrumb coating.
100% WHOLE FILLET Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (68%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Sage, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

