Tesco Finest 2 Bhaji Style Crispy Chicken Breasts with Tikka Sauce 360g

Tesco Finest 2 Bhaji Style Crispy Chicken Breasts with Tikka Sauce 360g

£5.50

£15.28/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
319kcal
1335kJ
16%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
15.7g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 187kcal

2 chicken breast fillets in a bhaji spiced breadcrumb coating with a tikka spiced sauce sachet.
2 WHOLE BREASTS FROM SELECTED FARMS Tender whole chicken breasts in a spiced crumb, finish with a warming tikka sauce
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (58%), Tikka Spiced Sauce Sachet (16%)[Water, Onion, Soured Cream (Milk), Coconut, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Spices, Tomato Juice, Butter (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Light Brown Sugar, Salt, Paprika Extract, Thickener (Pectin), Sugar, Herbs, Garlic Powder], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Gram Flour, Maize, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Hulled Buckwheat, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Dried Onion, Onion Powder, Wheat Gluten, Coriander Leaf, Tomato Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Garlic Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Dextrose, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

360g e

