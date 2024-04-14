Tesco Finest 2 Bhaji Style Crispy Chicken Breasts with Tikka Sauce 360g
£5.50
£15.28/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (58%), Tikka Spiced Sauce Sachet (16%)[Water, Onion, Soured Cream (Milk), Coconut, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Spices, Tomato Juice, Butter (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Starch, Light Brown Sugar, Salt, Paprika Extract, Thickener (Pectin), Sugar, Herbs, Garlic Powder], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Gram Flour, Maize, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Hulled Buckwheat, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Dried Onion, Onion Powder, Wheat Gluten, Coriander Leaf, Tomato Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Garlic Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Dextrose, Yeast.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (171g**)
|Energy
|781kJ / 187kcal
|1335kJ / 319kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|15.7g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.1g
|Protein
|17.2g
|29.4g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.89g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 342g.
|-
|-
