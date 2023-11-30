Schwartz Chicken Supreme 30g

A delicious recipe mix with cream, garlic and parsley for a rich and tasty dish full of flavour. Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

Pack size: 30G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream Powder (from Milk) (6%), Flavourings, Natural White Wine Flavouring (contains Sulphites), Sugar, Spices (Garlic Powder (2%), Onion Powder, White Pepper), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Sea Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Parsley, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Rapeseed Oil, Flavour Enhancers (Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: - 1 tbs oil - 450g chicken breast mini fillets - 175g mushrooms, sliced - 300ml semi-skimmed milk 3 Easy Steps... 1 Heat oil and fry chicken for 3-4 mins on each side until browned, add mushrooms. 2 Mix seasoning with milk and pour into the pan. 3 Bring to the boil stirring, reduce heat and simmer for 10 mins, or until chicken is cooked through, stirring occasionally. Try Something Different: Perfect with rice, carrots and broccoli or a fresh green salad. Try frying smoked bacon lardons with the chicken for a richer flavour.

