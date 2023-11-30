We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Chicken Supreme 30g

Schwartz Chicken Supreme 30g

£0.95

£3.17/100g

Vegetarian

A delicious recipe mix with cream, garlic and parsley for a rich and tasty dish full of flavour.Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 25 MinsFull of FlavourNo Artificial ColoursNo Hydrogenated FatSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 30G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream Powder (from Milk) (6%), Flavourings, Natural White Wine Flavouring (contains Sulphites), Sugar, Spices (Garlic Powder (2%), Onion Powder, White Pepper), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Sea Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Parsley, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Rapeseed Oil, Flavour Enhancers (Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:- 1 tbs oil- 450g chicken breast mini fillets- 175g mushrooms, sliced- 300ml semi-skimmed milk3 Easy Steps...1 Heat oil and fry chicken for 3-4 mins on each side until browned, add mushrooms.2 Mix seasoning with milk and pour into the pan.3 Bring to the boil stirring, reduce heat and simmer for 10 mins, or until chicken is cooked through, stirring occasionally.Try Something Different:Perfect with rice, carrots and broccoli or a fresh green salad. Try frying smoked bacon lardons with the chicken for a richer flavour.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

