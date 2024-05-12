We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest 2 Tropical Choux Buns

Tesco Finest 2 Tropical Choux Buns

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£1.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun
Energy
1653kJ
396kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
22.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.5g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.4g

high

33%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1333kJ / 319kcal

2 Choux buns filled with a mango, passion fruit and coconut crème pâtissière, topped with Sicilian lemon fondant and finished with a white chocolate plaque and sweet sugar dusting.
Inspired by the classic French Pâté à Choux Our chefs fill our classic choux pastry bun with tropical crème patisserie, flavoured with fruity mango, passion fruit with delicate coconut, topped with Sicilian lemon fondant and finished with a white chocolate plaqueGolden choux buns filled with a mango, passionfruit and coconut crème pâtissière topped with Sicilian lemon fondant

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Passion Fruit Purée (8%), Mango Purée (8%), Belgian White Chocolate (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Cornflour, Dextrose, Lemon Juice, Milk Proteins, Water, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Starch, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Glucose, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

View all Fresh Cream Cakes & Tarts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here