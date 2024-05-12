Tesco Finest 2 Tropical Choux Buns

2 Choux buns filled with a mango, passion fruit and coconut crème pâtissière, topped with Sicilian lemon fondant and finished with a white chocolate plaque and sweet sugar dusting.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Passion Fruit Purée (8%), Mango Purée (8%), Belgian White Chocolate (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Cornflour, Dextrose, Lemon Juice, Milk Proteins, Water, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Starch, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Glucose, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings