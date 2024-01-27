We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kirsty's Chicken Arrabiata 300g

Guideline Daily Amounts

This 282g (microwaved) meal contains:
Energy
1236kJ
294kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

low

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Chicken Breast Pieces in a Spiced Tomato Sauce with Gluten Free Pasta
Chicken breast pieces in a spiced tomato sauce with gluten free pasta.
Gluten & Dairy Free294 CaloriesHigh Protein
Pack size: 300G
High Protein

Ingredients

Rigatoni Pasta (30%) [Cornflour, Water, Chickpea Flour, Emulsifier [Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids]], Water, Chopped Tomatoes (19%), Chicken (15%) [Chicken Breast, Salt], Tomato Puree, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Agave Syrup, Cornflour, Basil, Garlic Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Red Wine Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaves

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

300g ℮

