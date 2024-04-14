We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thighs & Drumsticks 800g

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thighs & Drumsticks 800g

£4.50

£5.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical chicken thigh and drumstick
Energy
2135kJ
511kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
29.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.54g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1017kJ / 243kcal

Chicken bone-in thighs and drumsticks in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.
WHOLE CHICKEN PIECES Chicken thighs and drumsticks in a crispy peppery breadcrumb coating
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thighs and Drumsticks (79%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize Starch, Spices, Salt, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Flavouring (contains Barley), Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cider Vinegar, Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

800g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

