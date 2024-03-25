We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Firepit Cheese & Bacon Burger Kofta Kebab 360g

£4.50

£12.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 kebabs (93g**)
Energy
1035kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
17.7g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ / 268kcal

6 seasoned beef kebabs with Cheddar cheese, bacon and onions.
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (74%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Cooked Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, White Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Sea Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Muscovado Sugar, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Made using fresh and frozen meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using Irish beef and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

360g e

