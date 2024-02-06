Schwartz Beef Stroganoff 35g

A creamy recipe mix with soured cream, wild mushroom and mustard seeds for a delicious beef stroganoff full of flavour. Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

Pack size: 35G

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Brown and Yellow Mustard Seeds (4%), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Modified Starch, Salt, Natural Flavourings (contains Mustard, Sulphites), Wild Mushroom Powder (5%), Cream Powder (from Milk), Sour Cream Powder (from Milk) (3%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Parsley, Acid (Citric Acid), Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil

Contains: Milk, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

4 Servings

35g ℮

Just Add: - 1 tbs oil - 450g lean frying steak, sliced - 1 onion, chopped - 100g mushrooms, sliced - 225ml semi-skimmed milk 3 Easy steps... 1 Heat oil on a high heat and fry beef for 3-4 mins, remove from pan. 2 Fry onion for 5 mins, add mushrooms. 3 Mix seasoning with milk and add to pan with the beef, bring to the boil and simmer for 5 mins. Try Something Different: Ideal served with pappardelle pasta. Try replacing the beef with pork, or stirring in soured cream at the end for a creamier and richer sauce.

