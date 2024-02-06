We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Beef Stroganoff 35g

Schwartz Beef Stroganoff 35g

£0.95

£2.71/100g

Vegetarian

A creamy recipe mix with soured cream, wild mushroom and mustard seeds for a delicious beef stroganoff full of flavour.Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 20 MinsNo Hydrogenated FatFull of FlavourNo Added MSGNo Artificial Colours or FlavouringsSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 35G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Brown and Yellow Mustard Seeds (4%), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Modified Starch, Salt, Natural Flavourings (contains Mustard, Sulphites), Wild Mushroom Powder (5%), Cream Powder (from Milk), Sour Cream Powder (from Milk) (3%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Parsley, Acid (Citric Acid), Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

35g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:- 1 tbs oil- 450g lean frying steak, sliced- 1 onion, chopped- 100g mushrooms, sliced- 225ml semi-skimmed milk3 Easy steps...1 Heat oil on a high heat and fry beef for 3-4 mins, remove from pan.2 Fry onion for 5 mins, add mushrooms.3 Mix seasoning with milk and add to pan with the beef, bring to the boil and simmer for 5 mins.Try Something Different: Ideal served with pappardelle pasta. Try replacing the beef with pork, or stirring in soured cream at the end for a creamier and richer sauce.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

