Cherry Chouffe - Belgian Cherry Beer 330ml

Belgian Beer with Cherry Flavor-Strong Beer

Cherry Chouffe Type: Belgian Cherry Beer ABV: 8,0% Origin: Achouffe, Belgium Overall impression: Slightly bitter taste with notes of red fruit and nuts Awards: "World Beer Awards: Best Red Beer" - 2020 - Gold' The aroma of Cherry Chouffe is best described as strawberry, almond, spices and sweet Port. Round-bodied, soft and delicate, Cherry Chouffe delights the gourmands among us. It has a satisfying finish, with a very slight refreshing bitterness. The gnome family conquers your heart The story of the Achouffe brewery started in the late 1970s in the Vallée des Fées (Valley of the Fairies), when the 2 brothers-in-law Pierre Gobron and Chris Bauweraerts decided to brew their own beer. The first brew was produced in August 1982 in the garage of Chris's mother-in-law. Since then, La Chouffe has been in the good hands of a gnome family. They ensure that the beer shines throughout the country and far beyond. Marcel travels around the globe The gnomes love Achouffe beers and the juicy cherries that grow in their magical land. Every year they gather and store them in the attics at the brewery. One day, after an abundant season, the floor gave way under the weight of the harvest, and some cherries fell into the Mc CHOUFFE brewing below. Impish as ever, the gnomes kept quiet about the incident. Surprised to discover a glowing, ruby-tinted beer with a fruity taste, the master brewer decided to bottle it up. Enjoy Cherry CHOUFFE carefully to avoid staining your beard and always drink it in delightful company. How to drink Cherry Chouffe? You do justice to Cherry Chouffe by pouring it in the right way, and Marcel and Micheline are happy to help you. The beer is at its best at a temperature of 6°C. Take a clean and dry glass at room temperature, tilt it 45° and pour 2/3 of the bottle. Turn the glass upright and pour in the rest. This way you get a nice, thick foam head. Dip your chin in and join the gnome family!

Ouf it's Chouffe

Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Invert Sugar solution, 12% Sour Cherry, Hop, Black Carrot concentrate, Aroma, Sweeteners: Acesutfame-K, Steviol Glycosides

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

Belgium

Net Contents

330ml ℮