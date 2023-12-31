Juicy Marbles 2 Thick-Cut Fillet Plant Based Steaks 226g Marbles' Prime Plant Meats In a world so painfully serious, yet so ridiculous, it was only a matter of time before plant-based steak became a thing. At last, here it is, the crown jewel of plant meats, the inter-dimensional vessel of culinary pleasure, a symbol of sustenance. The filet. We know it's weird. I mean, to achieve its supple texture, we distilled an elixir of happy tears from the biggest cuddly teddy bear ever listening to ASMR of Keanu reeves helping an old lady cross the street. For the marbling, we studied the G.O.A.T, Michelangelo, while travelling to space in Jeff's pee-pee rocket to observe the OG marble-Earth. We even analyzed the comfort molecules in kitchens of thousands of legendary grannies to build the Coziest aroma profile. So, you see, we really went the extra mile to make a ridiculous meat-thingy to match ridiculous times. And times are only getting ridiculous-er. So, really, the most sensible thing to do is just dress these babies up with a little salt and pepper, forget what you know about everything, and just take a bite. Check out juicymarbles.com for recipes and inspiration. Stay tender and make food for the people you love. - Mr. Marbles Greetings from the Surreal Kitchen Marbles' meats aren't grown in a lab, 3D printed or made with shady chemicals. We're just channeling the energy of a large-cheeked grandma with a profanely vast knowledge of physics, an innate desire to feed all living, breathing creatures. She has fluffy purple hair. She is small yet sturdy. She wants you to enjoy your food and be healthy. And you know grandma doesn't bring that 80's idea of 'health,' which tasted as if the color beige somehow became safe for human consumption. No no. She brings the house down. Nobody knows how she can make you feel so cozy and yet so nourished. Her ways are unattainable by mere mortals.

We All Need a Little Tenderness The Juicy Marbles Thick-Cut Filet may be the single most tender piece of plant meat in existence of history of foreverness. So tender in fact, you might question the validity of knives. It's also really easy to make. You don't have to be a pro-chef to make a fine-ass Marbles' steak. Heck, you don't even have to make a steak. Slice it into strips or chunks for sandwiches, bowls, and broths. Have some time on your hands? Cook it sous-vide, wellington, even Bourguignon. Or, just make a big ol' meat plate and have yourself a meat party.

V-Label International® - Vegan, V-LABEL.EU

Tender Plant-Based Steaks 100% Plant Content Unseasoned Flavor 20 g of Protein Per Serving High in Protein High in Fiber High in B12 & Iron Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 226G

High in Protein High in Fiber High in B12 & Iron

Ingredients

Water, Soy Protein Concentrate (27%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavours, Colouring (Red Beet Juice Concentrate, Acerola Extract), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Methylcellulose), Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Net Contents

2 x 113g ℮

Preparation and Usage