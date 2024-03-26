Beavertown Sun God Tropical IPA 440ml

Beer Out of this World Beer. Drank on Earth.

All hail Sun God, our new and divinely tropical IPA. Inspired by Beavertown’s most heavenly Summer beers of past years. Just don’t look directly at it, as at 6.3% and bursting with sunbaked nectarine and tropical fruit, it may prove too much for mere mortals.

Beavertown Brewery. Out of this world beer. Drank on earth. For our full range of beers, awesome merch and more information check out shop.beavertownbrewery.co.uk.

Pack size: 440ML

Allergy Information

Contains Barley, Wheat For allergens see ingredients in bold

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage