Glen Moray Twisted Vine Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70cl

Glen Moray Twisted Vine Sctch Wsky 70cl

On the rows of intricately Twisted Vines which criss-cross cognac's countryside in France, luscious grapes ripen under the sun. Harvested, distilled, then aged in oak from nearby forests, they create cognac's revered fruity power.

The sweet, woody flavours of Glen Moray Twisted Vine are our tribute to that treasured spirit. Carefully matured in casks which once held cognac, our smooth, balanced Speyside whisky gains new depths of dried fruit, nuts and spice.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Freshly brewed coffee gives way to aromas of prunes in syrup, sweet raisins, nuts and toast.

Taste: A mouthcoating texture leads into notes of dried fruit, coffee, malt and wood spice, with tannin undertones.

Finish: Spicy hints of dark fruits slowly fade into a lingering sweetness.

