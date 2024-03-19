Cadbury Crunchie Blast Ice Cream Sticks 4x90ml

Honeycomb Flavour Ice Cream Covered in Milk Chocolate with Popping Candy. Cocoa life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG Partnering with fairtrade foundation Be Treatwise.

The natural colours in this product may stain. Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondeléz International group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.

Honeycomb Ice Cream Coated in Milk Chocolate and Popping Candy 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa - Cocoa Life Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 360ML

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Milk Chocolate (34%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers [E442, E476], Flavourings), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Popping Candy (2.5%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Lactose (from Milk), Carbon Dioxide), Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E410), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Colours (Carotenes, Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 90ml ℮ Ice Creams