Clarityn Hayfever Allergy 10mg Tablets 10s

CLARITYN HAYFEVER ALLERGY 10mg TABS 10PACK

To relieve allergic symptoms due to hayfever and other airborne allergies, such as house dust mite and pet allergies. Can also be taken for allergic skin conditions such as rash, itching and urticaria (hives).

Loratadine Hayfever & other allergies 1 a Day Relief of: sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains Loratadine 10mg, Also contains Lactose

Net Contents

10 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage