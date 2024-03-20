image 1 of Clarityn Hayfever Allergy 10mg Tablets 10s
image 1 of Clarityn Hayfever Allergy 10mg Tablets 10simage 2 of Clarityn Hayfever Allergy 10mg Tablets 10simage 3 of Clarityn Hayfever Allergy 10mg Tablets 10simage 4 of Clarityn Hayfever Allergy 10mg Tablets 10simage 5 of Clarityn Hayfever Allergy 10mg Tablets 10s

Clarityn Hayfever Allergy 10mg Tablets 10s

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.75

£0.48/each

CLARITYN HAYFEVER ALLERGY 10mg TABS 10PACK
To relieve allergic symptoms due to hayfever and other airborne allergies, such as house dust mite and pet allergies. Can also be taken for allergic skin conditions such as rash, itching and urticaria (hives).
LoratadineHayfever & other allergies1 a DayRelief of: sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains Loratadine 10mg, Also contains Lactose

Net Contents

10 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Please read enclosed leaflet before using this medication.For oral use. Dosage:Age and weight: Adults and children 6 years and older who weigh more than 30kg 4st 7lb), How much to take: 1 x tablet, How often to take: Once dailyAge and weight: Children who weigh 30kg (4st 7lb) or less, How much to take: Not recommended, How often to take: Not recommended.If you have severe liver problems your doctor or pharmacist may advise you to take the recommended amount every other day. If this applies to you follow their instructions.

View all Hayfever, Allergy & Antihistamines

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here