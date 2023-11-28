Amandla Sauvignon Blanc 75CL

Sauvignon Blanc Drink this wine with your best friends, or use it as an excuse to make new ones! Thank you for joining us on our journey.

Tasting notes: sourced from jaw droppingly beautiful vineyards in the Greater Cape. The grapes for this zesty, lip-smacking Sauvignon Blanc are hand-picked and blended by Praisy Dlamini, one of the brightest stars in the wine industry.

"Amandla" she cried, to which the crowd joyously responded "Awethu". A rallying cry - 'Power within us' - Amandla looks to the future, celebrating African people and in particular the incredible women who make this wine.

E (100 ml) E = 314 kJ / 75 Kcal

Wine of Greater Cape, South Africa

Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Wine Maker

Praisy Dlamini

Producer

HER WINE COLLECTION

Country

South Africa

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Type of Closure

Screwcap