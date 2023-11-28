We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Amandla Sauvignon Blanc 75CL

5(1)
£9.50

£9.50/75cl

Sauvignon BlancDrink this wine with your best friends, or use it as an excuse to make new ones! Thank you for joining us on our journey.
Tasting notes: sourced from jaw droppingly beautiful vineyards in the Greater Cape. The grapes for this zesty, lip-smacking Sauvignon Blanc are hand-picked and blended by Praisy Dlamini, one of the brightest stars in the wine industry.
"Amandla" she cried, to which the crowd joyously responded "Awethu". A rallying cry - 'Power within us' - Amandla looks to the future, celebrating African people and in particular the incredible women who make this wine.
E (100 ml) E = 314 kJ / 75 Kcal
Wine of Greater Cape, South Africa
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Wine Maker

Praisy Dlamini

Producer

HER WINE COLLECTION

Country

South Africa

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Type of Closure

Screwcap

