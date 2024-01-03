We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Aero Shaero Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bar 145g
image 1 of Aero Shaero Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bar 145gimage 2 of Aero Shaero Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bar 145g

Aero Shaero Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bar 145g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.80

£1.24/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 5 pieces contains
Energy
404kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.7g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231kJ

Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles.Aero® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with the Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.comEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate orhttp://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
With a smooth milk chocolate shell and a light, bubbly peppermint centre, this bigger Aero® Peppermint bar is the perfect melt in the mouth experience and with more of it to share!This big sharing bar is made with our famous bubbly chocolate. Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you’re catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth chocolate. This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades.Aero® was first launched in 1935 and since then we’ve been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as hazelnut joining the range, there’s an Aero® for everyone.When it’s time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it’s time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestle® good food good life™
Share moments of bubbly pleasure with the bigger Aero® Peppermint Chocolate Sharing BarMade from our iconic, effortless, melt in the mouth chocolate and minty aerated centreNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesPerfect for sharing with family and friendsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 145G

Ingredients

Milk chocolate contains milk solids 14% minimum and vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Net Contents

145g ℮

View all Sharing Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here