Manilife Original Roast Smooth Peanut Butter 275g

£4.00

£1.46/100g

Original Roast Smooth Peanut Butter.Maní = Peanut in Argentinian
The ManifestoSince the beginning, our ethos has remained the same...Peanuts sourced direct from farmers who've become good friends.Roasted for a deeper flavour by the same roaster since 2015.Blended by our master blender - only in small batches. Every week. For unparalleled creaminess.'Taste it. You'll see why we're the peanut butter brand everybody's talking about (then tell everyone... please).'ManiLife Founder.Try the Others!Flavour: Original RoastLighter, golden, caramelly.Texture: CrunchyIrresistibly creamy, with a big bold crunch.Flavour: Deep RoastDeeper, darker, more intense.Texture: SmoothIrresistibly creamy, no crunchy distractions.
Handmade with 100% Natural IngredientsLike No OtherGreat taste 2022Absolutely No Palm OilContains naturally occurring sugarsNo Added Sugar
Pack size: 275G
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Hi-Oleic Peanuts 99.1%, Sea Salt 0.9%

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles other Nuts. Allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

275g ℮

