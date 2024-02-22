Manilife Original Roast Smooth Peanut Butter 275g

Original Roast Smooth Peanut Butter. Maní = Peanut in Argentinian

The Manifesto

Since the beginning, our ethos has remained the same...

Peanuts sourced direct from farmers who've become good friends.

Roasted for a deeper flavour by the same roaster since 2015.

Blended by our master blender - only in small batches. Every week. For unparalleled creaminess.

'Taste it. You'll see why we're the peanut butter brand everybody's talking about (then tell everyone... please).'

ManiLife Founder.

Try the Others!

Flavour: Original Roast

Lighter, golden, caramelly.

Texture: Crunchy

Irresistibly creamy, with a big bold crunch.

Flavour: Deep Roast

Deeper, darker, more intense.

Texture: Smooth

Irresistibly creamy, no crunchy distractions.