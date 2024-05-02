We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Poppers Cheese Nacho 68g

£1.25

£1.84/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

This pack contains:
Energy
672kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 989kJ/236kcal

Cheesy Nacho flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast with a breadcrumb and cornmeal coating.
Our bites are made with 100% chicken breast, and coated in a tasty crumb. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substance.We're talking real 100% chicken breast for serious shacking satisfaction that lasts.Just great tasting, protein powered goodness, fresh from the fridge, because life's too full for empty snacks.
Made with 100% Real Chicken BreastHigh in Protein
Pack size: 68G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (52%), Cornmeal, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Salt, Dried Paprika, Maize Flour, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Spices, Starch (Wheat), Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Herbs, Yeast, Turmeric Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Sulphites and Soya. For Allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

68g ℮

