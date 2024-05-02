Fridge Raiders Poppers Cheese Nacho 68g

Cheesy Nacho flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast with a breadcrumb and cornmeal coating.

Our bites are made with 100% chicken breast, and coated in a tasty crumb. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.

We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substance. We're talking real 100% chicken breast for serious shacking satisfaction that lasts. Just great tasting, protein powered goodness, fresh from the fridge, because life's too full for empty snacks.

Made with 100% Real Chicken Breast High in Protein

Pack size: 68G

High in Protein

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (52%), Cornmeal, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Salt, Dried Paprika, Maize Flour, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Spices, Starch (Wheat), Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Herbs, Yeast, Turmeric Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Sulphites and Soya. For Allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

68g ℮