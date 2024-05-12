We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 Raspberry Meringue Clouds 96g

Tesco Finest 2 Raspberry Meringue Clouds 96g

£3.50

£3.65/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One meringue
Energy
176kcal
741kJ
9%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.9g

high

25%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1544kJ / 367kcal

2 Pink marbled meringues with a dark chocolate flavoured coating, filled with raspberry crème pâtissière and topped with white chocolate curls.
Our chefs create this exciting dessert by gently baking pink striped meringues and filling them with a fruity raspberry crème pâtissière before hand finishing them with white chocolate blossoms.Marbled meringues filled with a raspberry crème pâtissière and hand finished with white chocolate blossoms
Pack size: 96G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Stabilised Cream [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg White, Raspberry Purée (14%), Dark Chocolate (3.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Kernel Oil, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Milk Proteins, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Milk Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Algal Carotenes), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Glucose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate).

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

96g e (2 x 48g)

