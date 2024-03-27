We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest 6 Cod, Serrano Ham and Manchego Croquettes 210g

Tesco Finest 6 Cod, Serrano Ham and Manchego Croquettes 210g

5(1)
Write a review

£3.25

£15.48/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

3 croquettes
Energy
1018kJ
243kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.7g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.74g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 231kcal

Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua), Manchego full fat hard cheese and Serrano ham with mashed potato and red pepper in breadcrumbs.
The Cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.orgCrisp Golden Crumb / Wild Caught Cod Succulent cod, Serrano ham and Manchego cheese within a fluffy mash and rich bechamel sauce.
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Manchego Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (9%), Potato, Serrano Ham (7%) [Pork, Salt], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Dried Potato, Spring Onion, Skimmed Milk, Dried Parsley, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Wheat Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Red Chilli Purée, Dried Egg, Salt, Butter (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), White Pepper, Yeast, Lemon Zest, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Tomato Powder, Lovage.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using cod caught in NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea and Iceland using gillnets and similar nets, hooks and lines, seines and trawls and Spanish pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

210g e

View all Breaded and Prepared

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here