Tesco Finest 6 Cod, Serrano Ham and Manchego Croquettes 210g

Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua), Manchego full fat hard cheese and Serrano ham with mashed potato and red pepper in breadcrumbs.

The Cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Crisp Golden Crumb / Wild Caught Cod Succulent cod, Serrano ham and Manchego cheese within a fluffy mash and rich bechamel sauce.

Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Manchego Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (9%), Potato, Serrano Ham (7%) [Pork, Salt], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Dried Potato, Spring Onion, Skimmed Milk, Dried Parsley, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Wheat Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Red Chilli Purée, Dried Egg, Salt, Butter (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), White Pepper, Yeast, Lemon Zest, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Tomato Powder, Lovage.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using cod caught in NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea and Iceland using gillnets and similar nets, hooks and lines, seines and trawls and Spanish pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

210g e